Councils 'failing to explain motorists' right to challenge parking tickets'

Motorists are being hit with unnecessary fines because councils are failing to explain their right to challenge parking tickets, the local government watchdog has warned.

A report by the Local Government Ombudsman for England found that when motorists did seek to challenge a fine "all too often" their claim was rejected out of hand without any proper consideration or explanation.

In some instances, the only telephone number that appeared to be available was for paying a fine, rather than discussing it, while some councils were seen using premium rate numbers incurring additional costs for the motorist.

It also found that in cases where motorists did make a formal challenge to a parking ticket - or penalty charge notice (PCN) - and were rejected, they were not informed they had a further right of appeal to an independent adjudicator.

Local authorities issue around 10 million parking, bus lane and moving traffic tickets a year – officially known as penalty charge notices (PCNs).