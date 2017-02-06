DVSA: 1.7 million cars recalled in UK during 2016

He said the number of vehicles being recalled overall was "a considerable workload" for the DVSA with at least one or two vehicles taken off the road every day.

Mr Llewellyn revealed that five Vauxhall models are being looked at because of fire concerns - the Zafira, Corsa, Mokka, Antara and Movano.

DVSA Chief Executive, Gareth Llewellyn, was appearing before the Transport Committee to discuss Vauxhall Zafira B models being recalled because of fires.

At least 1.7 million vehicles were recalled in the UK last year because of concerns about safety, according to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

Mr Llewellyn told the Committee that 80 per cent of product recalls are flagged, usually at an early stage, by manufacturers themselves and the other 20 per cent from third parties such as customers.

He said he would like the DVSA to have improved regulatory powers to compel car manufacturers to meet certain safety standards enshrined in its code of practice.

Mr Llewellyn added: "Whilst we're an enforcement authority in many areas, we're not an enforcement agency as far as the general product safety regulations are concerned so that final ability to take an organisation to court is not there at the moment".

Speaking about the specific problem with Vauxhall Zafira B cars, Mr Llewellyn said the car firm should have flagged up the safety issue earlier and "be open", rather than the DVSA having to "chase the company for information".

He added: "If they'd just come to us at the start and said 'we can't fix this permanently but we're going to introduce this fix to try and remove some of the risk whilst we build up a stock of parts to do the whole fix', that would've been a very different story from having fix, on fix, on fix."