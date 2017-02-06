Foreign patients to pay up front for NHS treatment

NHS trusts will have a legal duty to check whether overseas patients are eligible for non-urgent care and to charge upfront, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The move means anyone flying to the UK for non-urgent treatment such as a hip operation or cataract removal could now be turned away unless they agree to pay the NHS bill.

People needing urgent care will still be treated immediately on the NHS, but can be invoiced - as at present - if it is found they are not to be eligible for free care.

They will also be told upfront that their care is chargeable before treatment begins.

The announcement comes after a swathe of headlines about so-called "health tourists" using the NHS who are unable to pay their medical bills.

One Nigerian mother, Priscilla, who gave birth to quadruplets, two of whom died, now owes the NHS nearly £500,000.

Under the new plans, she would still have received urgent treatment as her life and those of her babies were at risk.

While it is unclear how many patients come to English hospitals for planned, non-urgent care, the Government hopes that forcing hospitals to have discussions with patients upfront will change a culture where people are invoiced after their care has already begun.