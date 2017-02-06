Former teacher guilty of abusing boys for over a decade

A former teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing boys and teenagers for more than a decade.

Patrick Marshall, who once taught at the £35,000-per-year St Paul's School, was found guilty of 24 counts of indecent assault against nine boys and teenagers, and one count of indecency with a child at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Marshall is the third person to be convicted of historic sexual abuse at St Paul’s after several allegations were made by former pupils and police launched Operation Whithorpe to investigate the claims.

Former teacher Michael Ellis, 71, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty in July 2016 of two counts of indecent assault against two boys, and admitted four counts of possessing indecent images of children.

David Sansom, 72, was sentenced to a total of 14 years and nine months’ imprisonment after being found guilty in November last year of abusing four children, one of whom was a pupil at St Paul’s School.