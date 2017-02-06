Advertisement

Former teacher guilty of abusing boys for over a decade

Former teacher Patrick Marshall was found guilty of historic sex abuse. Credit: Yui Mok / PA

A former teacher has been found guilty of sexually abusing boys and teenagers for more than a decade.

Patrick Marshall, who once taught at the £35,000-per-year St Paul's School, was found guilty of 24 counts of indecent assault against nine boys and teenagers, and one count of indecency with a child at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

Marshall is the third person to be convicted of historic sexual abuse at St Paul’s after several allegations were made by former pupils and police launched Operation Whithorpe to investigate the claims.

Former teacher Michael Ellis, 71, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty in July 2016 of two counts of indecent assault against two boys, and admitted four counts of possessing indecent images of children.

David Sansom, 72, was sentenced to a total of 14 years and nine months’ imprisonment after being found guilty in November last year of abusing four children, one of whom was a pupil at St Paul’s School.

We hope the conviction of Patrick Marshall today, along with the convictions of two other former St Paul’s teachers, will bring some sense of justice and closure for their many victims.

These men groomed and abused vulnerable boys using their status as teachers, in Marshall’s case befriending their families before going on to abuse their sons and their trust.

Each of the victims has shown great bravery in coming forward and but for their courage it would not have been possible to bring these prosecutions

– Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson Samuel Main