MPs could force government to have final say on Brexit

The Government is expected to throw MPs a concession on parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit negotiations today.

Both Labour and potential Tory rebels tell me they think there will be some kind of commitment made during the debate on the Brexit Bill that will go some way towards agreeing to give Parliament regular updates.

Number 10 would rather the commitment is not attached to the Bill via an amendment.

"We think this should be a straightforward Bill," said the Prime Minister's official spokeswoman.

But a commitment on the floor of the Commons may be enough to keep rebels from voting with Labour to amend the Bill this evening.