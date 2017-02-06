MPs reject attempt to amend Brexit bill

MPs have narrowly voted to reject an amendment to the Government's Brexit bill which would have required updates on divorce talks to be given at least every two months.

The additional clause three, which was proposed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, was defeated by a majority of 49 with 333 votes against to 284 in favour.

It is the first of a number of votes on proposed amendments to Government's bill which will authorise Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and formally kick-start the process of exit.

Opposition MPs have said they will try to introduce additional clauses to the bill in an attempt to give themselves more power to get a final say on the Brexit deal.

Other amendments include clauses calling for EU nationals currently living in the UK to be assured the right to stay on after Brexit and an amendment demanding a full debate on whether the UK should remain part of the single market.

Brexit minister David Jones said the Government rejected the amendments tabled as many "have virtually nothing to do with the Bill".