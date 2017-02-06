Nigel Farage admits to 'personal difficulties' in his marriage

Nigel Farage has admitted he is suffering "personal difficulties" in his marriage after reports he has moved out of the family home.

The former Ukip leader spoke out after his wife Kirsten said the pair were no longer living together and led "separate lives".

It comes following unconfirmed reports that Mr Farage is now sharing a house in London with a female French Eurosceptic politician.

The politician has reportedly said they had only a "working relationship".

Speaking on his LBC Radio show, Mr Farage said he was aware of coverage about "a few personal difficulties that I've had with my marriage and my family and my relationships".

He said: "All of us in our lives go through ups and downs and I regret the down that I am in at the moment."