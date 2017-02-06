- ITV Report
Nigel Farage admits to 'personal difficulties' in his marriage
Nigel Farage has admitted he is suffering "personal difficulties" in his marriage after reports he has moved out of the family home.
The former Ukip leader spoke out after his wife Kirsten said the pair were no longer living together and led "separate lives".
It comes following unconfirmed reports that Mr Farage is now sharing a house in London with a female French Eurosceptic politician.
The politician has reportedly said they had only a "working relationship".
Speaking on his LBC Radio show, Mr Farage said he was aware of coverage about "a few personal difficulties that I've had with my marriage and my family and my relationships".
He said: "All of us in our lives go through ups and downs and I regret the down that I am in at the moment."
Mr Farage's German wife Kirsten today said he had moved out of their family home in Downe, Kent "a while ago" and the pair "have lived separate lives for some years".
"This is a situation that suits everyone and is not news to any of the people involved," she added.
The couple married in 1999, after Mr Farage's divorce from his first wife, and have two children together.
On Sunday it was reported that Mr Farage was sharing his house in Chelsea with French politician Laure Ferrari.
Mr Farage told the newspaper he was helping her because she needed accommodation and had nowhere else to stay.
"She is someone I have worked with and known well for a long time who wanted somewhere to stay for a week that wouldn't cost her any money. It's a working relationship," he was quoted as saying.