Nissan urged to recall Navara pick-up truck over fears they can snap in half

Nissan are being petitioned to recall a 4x4 pick-up truck over fears they can snap in half.

More than 15,000 Nissan Navara owners have joined a Facebook group urging the car giant to take action after concerned motorists found rust around the chassis, which can cause it to break.

The issues concern models registered between 2005 and 2011.

Nissan said it is aware of the issue in a "relatively small number" of previous generation D40 Navaras and has put measures in place to "quickly resolve the concerns of any customers".

The Japanese manufacturer has offered some motorists a free inspection and has bought back a number of affected trucks, but stress they are acting on a case-by-case basis.

But calls are growing for a full safety recall.

Richy Holmes set up the online group after his Navara broke with his pregnant wife and daughter inside as it was towing a caravan.

The 50-year-old mechanic, told the Sun: "I was only going a few miles an hour. I dread to think what could've happened if I'd been going faster."

Commons Transport Select Committee member Huw Merriman told the newspaper: "To reassure the public, Nissan would be well advised to recall all affected vehicles."

More than 40,000 Navaras were recalled in Australia in 2013 over fears the towbar could crack due to its design.

In response to the rust issue, a spokesman for the car maker said: "As long as these vehicles are properly maintained, serviced and MoT'd they are safe to drive, and therefore we are dealing with each customer on a case by case basis.

"As is standard industry practice, we only recall a vehicle when there's a safety issue."