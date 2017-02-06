PM holds talks with Benjamin Netanyahu at Number 10

Theresa May has said the UK was a "close friend of Israel" as she met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time.

The Prime Minster highlighted their joint co-operation in science, trade and technology and said there was "much more we can do" to deepen ties.

In her opening remarks, she said it was important to look at how "we can build that relationship".

She added: "But also talking about some issues around the region, Syria and Iran and the whole question of the future of the Middle East.

"And certainly we remain committed to a two-state solution as the best way of brokering stability and peace."