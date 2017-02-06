Police seize 833 firearms in a month during clampdown on terrorist supply lines

More than 800 potentially lethal weapons were seized in major crackdown to snuff out any supply line to terrorists.

An AK74 assault rifle and a Skorpion submachine gun were among 833 guns recovered in the month-long operation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), in addition to 4,385 rounds of ammunition and more than 100 other weapons.

Officers also found a fully loaded L119A1 assault rifle, more than £500,000 in cash and 80kgs of illegal drugs.

The crackdown, which began in October 2016, was helped by more than 160 reports to Crimestoppers through the #GunsOffOurStreets campaign.