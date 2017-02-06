Record number of ancient woodlands under threat from development

A record number of ancient woodlands are under threat from development, it has been warned as the Government prepares to unveil plans to boost house-building.

Some 709 ancient woods are threatened by development ranging from housing to quarries and infrastructure, according to the Woodland Trust. It is the highest case load in the charity's 45-year history.

The trust wants an amendment to national planning policy so developments that damage ancient woodland are only approved in "wholly exceptional" circumstances, bringing it in line with protection for listed buildings and ancient monuments.

Ministers are publishing a housing white paper outlining how to deliver a target for a million new homes by 2020, which is expected to emphasise building on brownfield sites, but has raised concerns about construction on the green belt.

The housing white paper, a Neighbourhood Planning Bill going through Parliament and a soon to be published 25-year plan for the environment, could provide the opportunity to protect ancient woodlands, the Woodland Trust said.

It would be a straightforward move to protect the UK's natural heritage while offering greater clarity for communities and developers, the trust argues.

Beccy Speight, Woodland Trust chief executive, said: "Reflecting the role ancient woodland and ancient trees play in our culture and history by mirroring the wording used in planning policy for the outstanding examples of our built environment, which can only be developed in 'wholly exceptional' circumstances, is a very simple update to make, but it's one that is urgently needed.

"Ancient woods and trees are nature's cathedrals; beautiful, precious and, in the case of ancient woodland, irreplaceable."