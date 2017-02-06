Russia to miss World Athletics Championships in London as doping ban extended

Russia will not compete in August's World Athletics Championships in London after their doping ban was extended on Monday.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Lord Sebastian Coe said Russia could not be reintegrated into the sport before November.

Russia has been barred from international competition since November 2015 following a damaging report alleging state-sponsored doping was rife in the country.

The ban was extended at the IAAF's Council meeting in Cap d'Ail near Monaco on Monday, having already been extended in March and then June 2016.

Proposals for how Russia could be reinstated specified that "testing of Russian athletes must take place without further incidents or difficulties" and that the Russian Track and Field Federation takes "demonstrable objective and practical steps to cultivate the clean sport movement".