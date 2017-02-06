Three youths racially abused ex-US Army serviceman on tram in 'rampage'

Three youths have admitted going on a "rampage" during which a US Army veteran was racially abused on a packed tram. Aaron Cauchi, 19, Robert Molloy, 20, and another youth aged 16, also used foul language and spat in the face of a cyclist, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard. All three had been up all night and were drinking and "looking for trouble" when they abused three people, all on their way to work in Mancheser city centre, on the morning of June 28 last year - just days after the EU referendum. Trouble first began around 7.45am when a passenger heard "disgusting, vile abuse" on the tram packed with mothers with babies in buggies, schoolchildren and commuters, the court heard. One of the youths was shouting, "I'm going to lick your mum's p****."

The abuse happened in front of horrified commuters on the tram in Manchester.

Father-of-one Juan Jasso, a former US serviceman who has lived in the UK for 18 years, stepped forward and tackled the group, telling them to mind their language. All three then turned on him. Molloy, the instigator told Mr Jasso: "Don't chat s*** when you're not even from England, you little f****** immigrant. Get off the f****** tram now. Get back to Africa." Molloy then flicked beer over Mr Jasso from the bottle he was holding before all three got off the tram. Mr Jasso told ITV News: "Obviously I was angry. Angry because all I did was challenge these individuals on their language mainly because as I looked around the tram I could see that people weren't comfortable with the language being used and felt slightly intimidated. "But for them to react as aggressively as they did from me just asking them to watch their language and the obviously the things that were said to me and the names I was called made me very angry."