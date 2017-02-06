Speaker Bercow risks his neutrality with Trump outburst

The Speaker of the House of Commons hasn't half annoyed a few people with his attack on Donald Trump this evening.

One minister told me John Bercow's words had been "a political outburst, doubly unacceptable because an invitation hadn't been made and wasn't going to be". A Conservative MP said the Speaker "has become a posturing hypocrite".

John Bercow is supposed to be a rigorously neutral referee of the House of Commons but today he made clear he would block any invitation to Donald Trump because "I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons."

His opposite number in the Lords - The Lord Speaker - is also supposed to be involved in invitations to Foreign Heads of State. But his Spokesperson said Mr Bercow had not consulted him, and he would make his own statement tomorrow. His office let it be known that the Lord Speaker "was irritated".

Mr Bercow may have made friends on the opposition benches, which applauded him this evening. But he's annoyed quite a few others. And he may yet be called on to explain how this is politically neutral.