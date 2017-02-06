Super Bowl 51: What you need to know

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford recovers a fumble during the first half Credit: AP

Tonight’s Super Bowl 51 sees slight favourites and four-time Super Bowl winners the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl is watched by more Americans than the rest of the world combined, but it’s a global sporting phenomenon with huge numbers tuning in just for the fabled half-time entertainment, provided this year by Lady Gaga.

What is the Super Bowl and why should you watch it?

The Super Bowl is a true American spectacle, a pageant of sport and entertainment unrivalled in the rest the world. Its half-time show is the stuff of legends, with previous performances from Beyonce and Bruce Springstein in recent years. The advert slots on American television are the most expensive available and brands often devise and launch one-off commercials purely for the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots are one of the heavyweights of gridiron and are helmed by Tom Brady, one of the game’s greats.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady Credit: AP

Their manager, Bill Belichek, is also regarded as one of the game’s geniuses and a mastermind of the highly complex attacking moves run by American Football teams. And while the Pats have been good in offence this season, their progression to the Super Bowl has been based on defence: no team has conceded fewer points this season than the New England side.

The Atlanta Falcon’s quarter back, Matt Ryan, voted the season’s Most Valuable Player, will be looking to lead the underdogs to their first Super Bowl victory. The Falcons, who contested but lost Super Bowl XXXIII 18 years ago, are renowned for their high scoring attack. It’s a clash of styles that should make for a balanced, exciting match.

The NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Credit: AP

American football is a complicated game, and if you’re scratching your head while watching, here’s a handy guide:

The aim of the game is to score either a touchdown, worth six points (plus one extra for a conversion), or a field goal, worth three points.

A team has four goes at moving forwards called ‘downs’, in which they need to advance 10 yards or more towards their opponent’s endzone.

If they succeed, they are allowed another set of four downs.

These ‘downs’ see a series of runs or throwing moves orchestrated like chess played at breakneck speed, with the aim being the touchdown.

A touchdown is scored by catching the ball in the endzone or by running it into the endzone.

If a touchdown is unlikely, the attacking side will try to get close enough to try a field goal.

If the attacking team fails, they will kick the ball away, trying to force their opponents to start their own set of ‘downs’ as far from their own endzone as possible. It’s a bit like rugby league in this respect.

Fans in Boston watching the Super Bowl Credit: AP

Teams have different units for offence, defence, and special plays, like returning kicks.

Generally attacking teams are run by a quarterback, the generals of the team, who palm the ball off to running backs to carry it, or who throw long to wide recievers or the ‘tight end’.

The quarterback is protected by blocking players, who try to disrupt the opposition’s defence.

Defenders try to cover the players who might receive passes, tackle runners, and ‘sack’ the quarterback by tackling him.

Defence can also turn the ball over if the attacker drops it during a tackle or by intercepting passes.