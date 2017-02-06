Theresa May warns MPs not to 'obstruct' will of people on Brexit

Theresa May has warned MPs that they should not attempt to "obstruct" the people's will for Brexit as they prepare to debate legislation that will trigger the formal start of the exit process.

The Prime Minister warned off potential rebels within her own party as well as Labour and SNP members who are expected to table amendments to the short Brexit bill.

In an update to the Commons she said that MPs had already clearly backed Brexit by approving a bill that allowed her to trigger Article 50 .

She warned against amendments that could ensure Parliament gets a say on Brexit which could delay the legislation and put back the UK's exit date as the bill returns to the Commons for debates.