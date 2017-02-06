'Travel agent said Tunisia was 100% safe', Sousse survivor tells inquest

A survivor of the Sousse attack claimed that a travel agent said the country was '100% safe'. Credit: PA

A survivor of the Sousse terrorist attack said that he was advised by a travel agent that Tunisia was "100% safe", an inquest heard. Paul Thompson said that he and his wife were "pushed" towards choosing Tunisia for a holiday destination by "special offers", weeks after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in the capital in which 24 people died. Mr Thompson said they were told the atrocity in Tunis in March 2015 was a "one off" and that another travel agent likened it to avoiding Skegness if there was an attack in London. A Thomson travel agent denied giving a safety guarantee to the couple and said that she would not say somewhere is completely safe. On June 26, when Mr Thompson was on holiday, extremist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse killing 38 tourists, including 30 Britons.

Paul Thompson said there were special officers to Tunisia weeks after the attack on the Bardo Museum. Credit: AP

The inquest into the British deaths at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that the couple visited Thomson travel agents in Ilkeston on May 5 to change the destination of a holiday they had booked to Greece. "We originally wanted Egypt but the travel agent pushed for Tunisia," Mr Thompson told the inquest. He said in his statement that he could get all inclusive in a five star hotel because there were "special deals on in Tunisia at that time". Mr Thompson said his wife Zoe mentioned the Bardo attack to the travel agent, and said they were told it was a "one-off" and the place was "100% safe". He added: "In fact, one of the travel agents there likened it to if something happened in London, would that stop you from going to Skegness?" In his statement he said they were told the Bardo attack was "a one-off like the 7/7 bombings".

A total of 30 British tourists were killed in the attack.