'Travel agent said Tunisia was 100% safe', Sousse survivor tells inquest
A survivor of the Sousse terrorist attack said that he was advised by a travel agent that Tunisia was "100% safe", an inquest heard.
Paul Thompson said that he and his wife were "pushed" towards choosing Tunisia for a holiday destination by "special offers", weeks after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in the capital in which 24 people died.
Mr Thompson said they were told the atrocity in Tunis in March 2015 was a "one off" and that another travel agent likened it to avoiding Skegness if there was an attack in London.
A Thomson travel agent denied giving a safety guarantee to the couple and said that she would not say somewhere is completely safe.
On June 26, when Mr Thompson was on holiday, extremist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse killing 38 tourists, including 30 Britons.
The inquest into the British deaths at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that the couple visited Thomson travel agents in Ilkeston on May 5 to change the destination of a holiday they had booked to Greece.
"We originally wanted Egypt but the travel agent pushed for Tunisia," Mr Thompson told the inquest.
He said in his statement that he could get all inclusive in a five star hotel because there were "special deals on in Tunisia at that time".
Mr Thompson said his wife Zoe mentioned the Bardo attack to the travel agent, and said they were told it was a "one-off" and the place was "100% safe".
He added: "In fact, one of the travel agents there likened it to if something happened in London, would that stop you from going to Skegness?"
In his statement he said they were told the Bardo attack was "a one-off like the 7/7 bombings".
Amy Smallman, assistant manager of the Thomson travel agents in Ilkeston, told the inquest she did not tell the couple that the destination was "100% safe".
She added that she does not give safety guarantees to customers because "nowhere is 100%", adding: "I wouldn't have said that."
Mr Thompson said he was "100% certain" that he and his wife had been given the safety guarantee, adding that a holiday rep at a welcome meeting in Tunisia also said the place was "100% safe".
He said he was "reasonably sure" that they had also been told that hotels in Tunisia were gated and had 24-hour security, but this is disputed too.