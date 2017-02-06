Vauxhall officials grilled by MPs over Zafira B fire recall

Officials from Vauxhall car company have told MPs that they have only investigated 59 out of 287 fires in the Zafira B model since the problem came to their attention through media reports in 2015.

The Transport Committee questioned officials about two recalls of the vehicle after several fires which were blamed on a defect in the heating and ventilation system and improper repairs to the people carrier's blower motor resistor.

Vauxhall's Vice President of Quality in General Motors Europe, Elvira Toelkes; Director of Global Safety and field investigations, Thomas Berenz, and Head of Government Relations and Public Policy, General Motors, Helen Foord appeared before MPs to discuss the issue.

Ms Tolekes told the Committee that the company was aware of 287 fires and had so far investigated less than a quarter but could not get access to the other vehicles involved because they had been scrapped or the customers did not respond to letters.