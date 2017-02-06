Wife of Nigel Farage says they have been living 'separate lives' for years

The wife of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said that she and her husband have been living "separate lives" for some years.

Kirsten Farage said that Farage moved out of their family home in Downe, Kent "a while ago".

German-born Mrs Farage made the announcement following unconfirmed press reports that her husband was sharing a house in London with a French woman.

In a statement released to the Press Association, Mrs Farage said: "My husband and I have lived separate lives for some years and he moved out of the family home a while ago.

"This is a situation that suits everyone and is not news to any of the people involved."

The couple married in 1999, after Mr Farage's divorce from his first wife, and have two children together.