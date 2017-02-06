- ITV Report
Wife of Nigel Farage says they have been living 'separate lives' for years
The wife of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said that she and her husband have been living "separate lives" for some years.
Kirsten Farage said that Farage moved out of their family home in Downe, Kent "a while ago".
German-born Mrs Farage made the announcement following unconfirmed press reports that her husband was sharing a house in London with a French woman.
In a statement released to the Press Association, Mrs Farage said: "My husband and I have lived separate lives for some years and he moved out of the family home a while ago.
"This is a situation that suits everyone and is not news to any of the people involved."
The couple married in 1999, after Mr Farage's divorce from his first wife, and have two children together.
Mr Farage has declined to make any response to his wife's comments.
The Mail on Sunday reported Laure Ferrari - who runs the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe (IDDE) - has been living in the former Ukip leader's house in Chelsea for the past week.
Farage was quoted by the newspaper as saying he was helping her out because she needed accommodation and that they have a "working relationship".
In November, the Electoral Commission said it was opening an investigation into whether Ukip had accepted "impermissible donations" from IDDE and the political party it is affiliated to, the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE).
It followed an audit by the European Parliament which concluded that they used EU grant funding for the benefit of Ukip in breach of its rules.
The claims have been strongly contested by Ukip.