A mixed bag of snow, rain, showers and sunshine during the rest of today
This afternoon rain will continue to clear away slowly from the east coast, leaving a good deal of cloud behind in these areas. Central parts of Britain will be fortunate enough to see some decent periods of sunshine. From the west there'll be a steady stream of showers feeding in over the next few hours. Across Scotland a weather front will bring rain, sleet and some snowfall to ground above 200m, for which the Met Office have issued a Yellow Warning.