Almost half of teens have seen nude photos of someone they know being shared

Almost half of 13 to 17-year-olds have seen nude pictures of someone they know being shared around their school or community.

Many youngsters are sharing content with strangers online and around 70% of eight to 17-year-olds have seen content unsuitable for their age in the last year.

In a shocking report, published to mark Safer Internet Day, it was also revealed that many young people are sharing pictures they would not want their parents to see.

It gives a worrying insight into young people's digital lives - showing the extent that the internet is a part of daily life and the risks and pressures youngsters are under as a result.

The vast majority of eight to 17-year-olds questioned (84%) told researchers they had shared a photo online in the last day, with around 17% saying they had done so in the last hour.

In addition, just over one in five (22%) of all those surveyed said that someone had posted an image or video in an attempt to bully them.

Three in 10 (30%) admitted they had shared a photo they would not want their mother or father to see, while over a third (38%) say they worry about losing control of a picture they had shared online.

And worryingly, nearly two-thirds (65%) said they had shared a video or image with someone they only know online.