Barack Obama takes part in foilboarding challenge with Sir Richard Branson

Barack Obama has been pictured enjoying "a complete break" with billionaire Sir Richard Branson. In a blog on the British entrepreneur's website, the pair were seen taking part in several extreme sports on a private Caribbean island. Mr Obama spent two days learning to kite surf at Necker island before taking to the water and competing in foilboarding. The former president was invited to the island along with his wife Michelle after telling Sir Richard that he hasn't been able to "surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved" during eight years at the White House.

Sir Richard said: "Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it. "Barack and I both fell many times, but we kept trying again and again and made progress over the days." The pair also took part in a "friendly challenge" to see who could stay up longer whilst kiteboarding.

Sir Richard said: "We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water. "I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard. I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory. "After all he has done for the world, I couldn't begrudge him his well-deserved win." Sir Richard said they are already planning on their next break together on Anegada island.

