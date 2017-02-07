Black Frenchman describes alleged 'rape' by police

A young, black Frenchman has described how he was 'raped' by police in Paris in a case which has caused outrage and sparked protests.

The 22-year-old man, known only as Theo, told his story to the BFM television channel on Monday.

Theo said he was sexually assaulted by a policeman with a truncheon, racially abused and spat at by officers during a police identity check operation in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris which is a working class suburb with a large ethnic minority population.

Theo said the one of the officers drove the truncheon "into my buttocks".

He has since undergone emergency surgery for severe anal injuries.

One officer was charged on Sunday with aggravated rape and three others were charged with aggravated assault.

President Francois Hollande visited the victim on Tuesday at the hospital where he has been admitted, the Elysee Palace said.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve called for "the greatest firmness" should any of the four police officers implicated be proven guilty.

Mr Cazeneuve said: "Police by their uniforms represent a state of law, and must be absolutely exemplary".

Frederic Gabet, a lawyer for the officer charged with rape, said that any injury inflicted was done accidentally.