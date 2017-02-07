Britney Spears asks for 'all the wishes and prayers' for critically injured eight-year-old niece

Britney Spears has asked for "all the prayers and wishes" for her eight-year-old niece who was critically injured when an all-terrain vehicle she was driving fell into a pond in Louisiana on Sunday.

Maddie, the daughter of Britney's younger sister, the actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, is in a stable but critical condition in hospital, the local sheriff's office said.

Maddie was trapped in the vehicle until the ambulance service arrived and pulled her out, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.