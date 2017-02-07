Commons Speaker John Bercow defends Donald Trump comments

Commons Speaker John Bercow has defended his comment that President Donald Trump should not be allowed to address Parliament.

Mr Bercow told MPs he was carrying out his responsibilities "honestly and honourably".

The Commons Speaker faced criticism after he appeared to brand the US president a "racist".

Mr Bercow said Mr Trump's travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries meant he was "even more strongly" opposed inviting the US President to Britain on a State visit.

The Speaker was applauded in the Commons on Monday after speaking out against Mr Trump addressing Parliament, which ignited controversy over granting him a state visit.

"I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons," Mr Bercow told MPs.