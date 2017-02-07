Deadly 'suicide' bomb blast hits Afghanistan's Supreme Court in Kabul

At least 20 people have been killed in an apparent suicide bomb blast at the Supreme Court in Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The director of Kabul hospitals, Salim Rasouli, told ITV News the blast had injured 45 people and the death toll was likely to rise as several people reamin in a critical condition.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, in which police said an apparent suicide bomber targeted Supreme Court employees as they left their offices at the end of the working day.