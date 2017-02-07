- ITV Report
-
Deadly 'suicide' bomb blast hits Afghanistan's Supreme Court in Kabul
At least 20 people have been killed in an apparent suicide bomb blast at the Supreme Court in Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health said.
The director of Kabul hospitals, Salim Rasouli, told ITV News the blast had injured 45 people and the death toll was likely to rise as several people reamin in a critical condition.
No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, in which police said an apparent suicide bomber targeted Supreme Court employees as they left their offices at the end of the working day.
"When I heard a bang I rushed toward the Supreme Court's parking lot to find my brother who works there," said a witness, Dad Khuda, adding he had found his brother alive.
"Unfortunately, several people were killed and wounded."
Afghan government forces are struggling to contain the Taliban insurgency since the large proportion of NATO troops left at the end of 2014. The Islamist militants are fighting to oust foreign forces and bring down the US-backed government.
Several thousand foreign troops, most of them Americans, remain in training and counter-terrorism roles.