Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to face trial

Nicolas Sarkozy the former French president is to stand trial over allegations of illegal campaign spending on his failed 2012 re-election bid, prosecutors say.

Mr Sarkozy and 13 others will go to court to answer allegations that his presidential campaign spending went above the legal limit of £19.4 million.

The prosecution also alleges that Mr Sarkozy and other "protagonists" then tried to cover up the excess spending.

The claims centre on whether the 61-year-old was aware of alleged false billing and fraud linked to PR company Bygmalion, where some executives have acknowledged false accounting.