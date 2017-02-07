Full list of terror attacks ignored by media, according to Trump

The White House has revealed a list of 78 terror attacks "ignored" by the media, according to Donald Trump.

It includes the massacres in Paris, Berlin, and Brussels which featured on newspaper front pages around the world.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Trump said: “You’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening.

"It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it.

“They have their reasons, and you understand that.”

By Monday night, Mr Trump's team had published a full list of the attacks that "do not spark the wall-to-wall coverage they once did".

A spokesperson added: "If you look back just a few years ago, any one of these attacks would have been ubiquitous in every news outlet, and now they're happening so often - at a rate of more than once every two weeks, according to the list we sent around - that networks are not devoting to each of them the same level of coverage they once did.

"This cannot be allowed to become the 'new normal', and the President, for one, is not going to be satisfied until the American people are much safer and more secure."