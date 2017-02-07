Hillary Clinton: 'The future is female'

Hillary Clinton declared the "future was female" in her first public statement since the presidential Inauguration.

In a video address for the 2017 Makers conference, an event aimed at sharing women’s stories and celebrating the role women in the world, Mrs Clinton said: "We need strong women to step up and speak out."

The 69-year-old former Democrat presidential candidate made no direct reference to President Donald Trump, but acknowledged women faced "challenges" and many were "worried about what the future holds".

She also spoke of the "amazing energy" at last month's Women's Marches that saw people across the world demonstrate against Mr Trump.

Mrs Clinton said: "Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female.

"Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organised a march that galvanized millions of people in our country and across the world.

"Now more than ever we need to stay focused on the theme of this year's conference: Be Bold."

The former secretary of state added: "So please, set an example for every women and girl out there who's worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.

"And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers on the future."