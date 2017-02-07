How would you like to be paid to taste chocolate?

An international chocolate company has sparked excitement among confectionery lovers after announcing that it is looking for a new chocolate and cocoa beverage taster.

According to Mondelez International - the US company behind Cadbury, Milka, and Oreo - it is seeking someone with a "passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection" who is "eager to try new inventive products" to join its team.

There is also an additional posting for chocolate tasters to join a selection of tasting panels on the company's website.

Both job listings, for roles based in Reading, state the need for applicants to be able to "taste chocolate products and give objective and honest feedback" as they will be expected to help in the company's process to "perfect and launch" new products worldwide.

Following the announcement of the opening in the tasting department hopeful applicants shared their excitement on social media.