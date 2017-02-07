Icy winds and sharp frosts set to hit Britain in next few days

The next few days will see increasingly cold air push across the British Isles from Eastern Europe bringing back sharp frosty nights and bitterly cold days.

Tonight it'll be chilly and fairly wet in the east as we see this mornings rain come back in westwards. The chilly air mass could turn some of the precipitation wintry over higher ground in the north. Elsewhere, showers will start to die away and many parts will become dry away from the east.

Tomorrow there'll be increasing amounts of cloud over the British Isles making for a rather gloomy and damp day at times. Wales and the southwest best placed for some bright spells of sunshine.

The cold air from the east will start its journey westwards pinning the temperature down in the low single figures in eastern parts of Scotland and England. Far western areas will hold on to the last of the milder westerly airflow.

In the days ahead it'll feel noticeably colder and there'll be some widespread sharp frosts at nighttime. Over this coming weekend there's the chance of some snow.