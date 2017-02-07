- ITV Report
Leicester City give Ranieri vote of confidence
Leicester have announced in a statement their "unwavering support" for manager Claudio Ranieri.
The Premier League champions currently find themselves one point above the relegation zone following their most recent loss to Manchester United on Sunday.
Rumour has been rife about issues in the dressing room at the King Power Stadium and the potential that the Italian will be replaced, but the club's hierarchy have shown their backing to the manager.