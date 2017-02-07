Lonely fisherman finds new friend after viral Gumtree ad

A widower whose plea to find a new fishing buddy after his friend died has been on his first fishing trip with a new friend.

Ray Johnstone, 85, from Adelaide, posted an advert on Gumtree which said he wanted "a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with".

Thousands of Australians answered the advert. Mati Batsinilas, from Brisbane, also responded on Facebook, saying he was "more than happy" to take the pensioner on a trip to Queensland.

The 22-year-old told news.com.au: "I commented on Facebook news article just saying 'Hey mate, you've probably found your fishing buddy and you probably don't need me. But if you see this message I'm more than happy to take you on a trip to Queensland'.

"I went to sleep that night thinking nothing of it, then I woke up the next morning and my comment had 1000 likes and I had 200 messages from people saying 'Take him on a fishing trip', so I did."