Man dies after his car is hit at level crossing

A man has died after his car was struck by a train on a level crossing in Gloucestershire, British Transport Police have said.

Police said they were called to a level crossing close to Frampton Mansell at 3.10pm after receiving reports that a car had been struck by a train.

Officers attended with paramedics, but the man, who is believed to be the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are working to identify him and inform his next of kin, and are also trying to establish the circumstances that led to the man's car being hit by the train.

The train was a Great Western Railway train travelling from London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa, British Transport Police said.

The incident may cause disruption into Tuesday evening, and passengers have been advised to check with National Rail Enquiries and Great Western Railways before travelling.

Great Western Railway said the crash had affected services in the area, tweeting that "lines between Swindon and Gloucester are currently closed."