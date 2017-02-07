Man told he was 'just fat' has 9 stone tumour removed

A man who was initially dismissed by doctors saying he was "just fat" has had a nine stone tumour removed from his stomach.

Roger Logan from Mississippi, USA had the non-cancerous 130lb growth removed in a California hospital in January.

The tumour started growing in Mr Logan's lower stomach over ten years ago and probably sprouted as a result of an ingrowing hair that became infected then developed its own blood supply, said surgeon Dr Vipul Dev.

The tumour grew to such a size that it reached the floor when Mr Logan sat down, making it impossible for him to walk.

The 57-year-old says he was told by doctors "it's just fat" and described the ordeal of living with the tumour like having a "strap around your neck and carry three bags of cement around with you all day long, just swinging".

Roger was forced to spend most of his time confined to a recliner in one room of his house.

By the time the tumour had been diagnosed it weighed 130-140lbs and doctors said it was too risky to have surgery, giving him only a 50 percent chance of surviving the operation.