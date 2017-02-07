Marine who killed injured Afghan 'had mental illness'

Blackman, who was described as being a very reserved man like a "John Wayne character" at the time of the shooting in Helmund province, is currently arguing to get the conviction overturned on the grounds of fresh psychiatric evidence which suggests "diminished responsibility".

Sergeant Alexander Blackman's lawyer told a Court Martial Appeal Court on Tuesday that three experts had agreed the marine was suffering from an adjustment disorder at the time of the shooting and it had impaired his ability to form a rational judgement.

A former Royal Marine who is serving a life sentence for the murder of an injured Afghan fighter in 2011 was reportedly suffering from a mental illness at the time he shot his victim.

Blackman denied the murder of the injured Taliban fighter at his original trial, during which he was known as Marine A, claiming that he believed the victim was already dead and he was taking out his anger on a corpse.

He was given a life sentence in 2013 after video footage from a camera mounted on a fellow Marine's helmet emerged of him shooting the injured insurgent in the chest at close range and saying "obviously this doesn't go anywhere fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention."

Blackman was also heard quoting a phrase from Shakespeare on the footage, as he told his victim "there you are. Shuffle off this mortal coil, you c***. It's nothing you wouldn't do to us", as the man convulsed and died in front of him.

The ex-Marine's lawyer said on Tuesday that the life sentence should be overturned as the conditions Blackman had been living in at the time were a "breeding ground" for mental health problems.

He said: "The doctors are saying that if a man like that behaves in a way like this, you have to wonder if something wrong was going on in his head, and here the evidence indicates it was."

The hearing has been adjourned until Wednesday.