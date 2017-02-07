Mass hangings at Syrian jail saw 13,000 deaths

As many as 13,000 people have been slaughtered in a campaign of torture at a Syrian jail under President Assad’s regime, Amnesty International has said.

Prisoners were hanged over five years at the Sednaya military prison after confessions made under torture and trials lasting only minutes, the charity added.

Their bodies are believed to lie in mass graves on military land on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The prison, which holds between 10,000 and 20,000 inmates is also reportedly so filthy and overcrowded that many more died of infection and starvation.

An Amnesty spokesperson said it was “inconceivable that these large-scale and systematic practices have not been authorised at the highest levels of the Syrian government”.

In a wide-ranging report, Amnesty International interviewed 84 people, including former guards, detainees and prison officials.

A former judge who saw the hangings told the charity: "They kept them [hanging] there for 10 to 15 minutes. Some didn't die because they are light.

"For the young ones, their weight wouldn't kill them. The officers' assistants would pull them down and break their necks."

A former inmate added: "The beating was so intense. It was as if you had a nail, and you were trying again and again to beat it into a rock.

"It was impossible, but they just kept going. I was wishing they would just cut off my legs instead of beating them any more."

The charity contacted the Syrian authorities but received no response, it said.