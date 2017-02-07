- ITV Report
Ministers give MPs a vote on final Brexit deal
Ministers attempting to appease would-be rebel Conservatives have offered MPs a vote on the final Brexit deal "before it is concluded".
Brexit Minister David Jones said the final agreement will require approval from both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, and that votes will take place before European Parliament rubber stamps it.
A spokesman for the prime minister said the vote will be a choice between accepting the deal, and leaving without a deal
Some Tories had been threatening to combine forces with opposition MPs over the issue during the committee stage of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, because they were concerned about leaving the bloc without an agreement.
The Prime Minister had warned potential rebels on Monday that they would be going against the will of the people if they attempted to put constraints on the Government in the Bill.
But the concession indicates that ministers were concerned that they would be defeated in a vote on an amendment to the Bill tabled by Labour MP Chris Leslie.
Tory MP and former minister Anna Soubry has told MPs she may have "no alternative" but to vote against the government unless a vote on the deal was guaranteed before it is agreed with the EU.
Her intervention came as Theresa May warned potential Tory rebels against backing amendments seeking to ensure Parliament gets a say on the "endgame" if Brexit negotiations collapse without a deal.
The prime minister has made clear she would walk away if no deal could be reached, but the rebels have been concerned about leaving the trade bloc without negotiated trading terms.
Opposition MPs have raised questions about the apparent concession, with Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer saying that much of the second day of debate should be focused on "probing the concession", as "greater clarification" was needed.
Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg asked what the government would do if no new deal is reached between the UK and the EU.
Mr Jones said: "If there were no agreement at all, which is a scenario I think is extremely unlikely, then ultimately it would be falling back upon World Trade Organisation arrangements."