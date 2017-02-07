Ministers give MPs a vote on final Brexit deal

Ministers attempting to appease would-be rebel Conservatives have offered MPs a vote on the final Brexit deal "before it is concluded".

Brexit Minister David Jones said the final agreement will require approval from both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, and that votes will take place before European Parliament rubber stamps it.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the vote will be a choice between accepting the deal, and leaving without a deal

Some Tories had been threatening to combine forces with opposition MPs over the issue during the committee stage of the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, because they were concerned about leaving the bloc without an agreement.

The Prime Minister had warned potential rebels on Monday that they would be going against the will of the people if they attempted to put constraints on the Government in the Bill.

But the concession indicates that ministers were concerned that they would be defeated in a vote on an amendment to the Bill tabled by Labour MP Chris Leslie.