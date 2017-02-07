Mother completes 6,000 'walk of love' around UK coastline in memory of her five-year-old daughter

Several weeks later and driven by a desire to do something in her memory, her mother, Natalia Spencer, began a 'walk of love' around the UK coastline.

A mother has completed a 6,000 mile fundraising walk in memory of her five-year-old daughter.

She traveled from Durdle Dor in Dorset - the last place she visited with her daughter - to John O'Groats in Scotland, and called her journey Elizabeth's Footprint.

She told ITV News: "She never had any chance to leave a footprint by herself, so I'm the one who's doing it for her.

"It's never been about me, it's her journey. She was obviously only five-years-old.