We'd love to see the back of Bercow, say Tory MPs, but he has too much support elsewhere
So what is John Bercow's position tonight after his comments about Donald Trump's address to Parliament?
MPs are evenly divided - as we saw yesterday when half the chamber applauded his intervention on the state visit and the other half sat trying to hide their fury.
You won't find many Conservative MPs buying the Speaker a drink in one of the Commons bars tonight.
If they had their way, John Bercow would be gone tomorrow.
One Tory MP told me to expect his side to keep stabbing away at John Bercow's authority.
"How can he fairly chair a debate on foreign policy," another said to me, "if we now know his views on President Trump?"
Some MPs suggested they may now ask the Speaker to stand aside in any Parliamentary debate where the US may be a topic of conversation.
In other words, they are hoping for a case of death by a thousand cuts.
But the Speaker of the Commons is there to represent the interest of all MPs - not just those from the party he/she used to represent, nor just those MPS on the government benches.
And today Mr Bercow was told by the former SNP leader Alex Salmond today that "if ever a statement deserved clapping, then yours did yesterday".
Similarly, the Labour MP Paul Flynn told Mr Speaker "we owe you a debt of gratitude for deciding, in this case, that such an invitation should not be supported by members of this House".
So unlike the previous Speaker, Michael Martin, Mr Bercow is not about to face a motion of no confidence supported by MPs from all sides.
But he has made a few more enemies on the Conservative benches in the last 24 hours and they will be even more determined that Speaker Bercow will be replaced soon - certainly no later than his self-imposed deadline of 2018.