We'd love to see the back of Bercow, say Tory MPs, but he has too much support elsewhere

So what is John Bercow's position tonight after his comments about Donald Trump's address to Parliament?

MPs are evenly divided - as we saw yesterday when half the chamber applauded his intervention on the state visit and the other half sat trying to hide their fury.

You won't find many Conservative MPs buying the Speaker a drink in one of the Commons bars tonight.

If they had their way, John Bercow would be gone tomorrow.

One Tory MP told me to expect his side to keep stabbing away at John Bercow's authority.

"How can he fairly chair a debate on foreign policy," another said to me, "if we now know his views on President Trump?"

Some MPs suggested they may now ask the Speaker to stand aside in any Parliamentary debate where the US may be a topic of conversation.

In other words, they are hoping for a case of death by a thousand cuts.