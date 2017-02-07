MPs warn of 'seagull wars' ahead of breeding season

Seagulls are causing such mayhem in Britain that bird vigilante groups are arming themselves with guns and launching their own culls, an MP has said.

Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who represents Berwick-upon-Tweed, said locals have been "wandering the streets" of the northern seaside town in order to kill the birds.

Her comments come as concerns mount that the notorious scavenger birds will attack Britons as the breeding season comes this spring.

Speaking during a one-and-a-half hour Westminster Hall debate on the "scourge" of gulls, Ms Trevelyan said the town was "plagued" by the birds.

She told colleagues: "In Berwick-upon-Tweed, my constituency, we are plagued with the seagull problem, to the point that last summer someone took it upon themselves to institute their own cull, which, while appreciated in some quarters, brought the risk that people are having to take the law into their own hands to deal with these really difficult and aggressive birds.

"Which means there are people wandering the streets of Berwick with firearms who really shouldn't be doing so.

"So the impact of that frustration is very, very real."