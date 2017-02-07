- ITV Report
Murdered backpacker's mother criticises Trump for claiming daughter's death was result of 'terror attack'
The mother of a British backpacker who was stabbed to death at an Australian hostel has slammed President Trump and the White House for suggesting her daughter's death was the result of a "terror attack".
Rosie Ayliffe levelled criticism at the Trump administration after it included her daughter Mia Ayliffe-Chung's death on a list of attacks described as "executed or inspired by" the so-called Islamic State terror group, saying: "My daughter's death will not be used to further this insane persecution of innocent people."
Mia, 21, from Derbyshire, was killed in front of dozens of backpackers at Queensland's Shelley's Backpackers hostel last August in an "act of senseless violence" which police discounted being linked to an Islamic terror attack.
Ms Ayliffe was so angry at Mia's name - along with that of fellow Brit Tom Jackson who died after being injured in the same attack - being included on the White House's list of 78 terror-linked attacks that she has decided to speak out.
Writing in an open letter to President Trump she said:
The White House revealed its list of 78 terror attacks after President Donald Trump's claimed attacks been "ignored" by the media.
Other attacks included on Trump's list included the attacks at the Bataclan theatre in Paris and the shootings in Sousse, Tunisia, which killed 30 British tourists.