Murdered backpacker's mother criticises Trump for claiming daughter's death was result of 'terror attack'

The mother of a British backpacker who was stabbed to death at an Australian hostel has slammed President Trump and the White House for suggesting her daughter's death was the result of a "terror attack".

Rosie Ayliffe levelled criticism at the Trump administration after it included her daughter Mia Ayliffe-Chung's death on a list of attacks described as "executed or inspired by" the so-called Islamic State terror group, saying: "My daughter's death will not be used to further this insane persecution of innocent people."

Mia, 21, from Derbyshire, was killed in front of dozens of backpackers at Queensland's Shelley's Backpackers hostel last August in an "act of senseless violence" which police discounted being linked to an Islamic terror attack.