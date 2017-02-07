Ofgem sets price cap on energy prepayment saving customers £80 a year

A price cap for energy prepayment customers is to come in to force in April that is likely to save customers up to 15% on their bills.

Regulator Ofgem is bringing in the temporary cap in response to the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) two-year investigation into the energy market.

It will apply to over 4 million households who use prepay meters for their gas and electricity use and are least able to benefit from competition.

The price cap will vary for electricity and gas, meter type and region but will save a typical customer around £80 a year, Ofgem said.

The CMA report found that prepay customers, who are more likely to be in vulnerable circumstances, generally face more expensive tariffs.