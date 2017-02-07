Oscar nominees luncheon 2017: The class photo

The Oscars class of 2017 photo shows some of the best of Hollywood. Credit: AP

The Academy Awards 2017 nominees have gathered for the annual Oscars luncheon, to celebrate their outstanding achievements. The star-studded crowd of nominees stood together on stage at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA to pose for the traditional Oscar nominees class photo. Among the many stars bringing the glamour was La La Land's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actress for her part in La La Land. Credit: AP

Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Actor in the highly acclaimed La La Land. Credit: AP

The event offers a low-key environment to bring the hopefuls together before the Oscars ceremony takes place at the end of the month. Among the others to walk the red carpet was Michelle Williams who is up for Best Supporting Actress for her part in Manchester by the Sea, making this her forth Oscar nomination.

Michelle Williams nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Manchester by the Sea. Credit: AP

At the event the nominees were told the 'dos and don'ts' of the awards, given lunch, collected their official nomination certificates before posing for the annual class photo. Nicole Kidman and her Lion co-star Dev Patel shared a joke as the group photo was being taken. Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain just after the class photo, Dev Patel said he was still "defrosting" after the experience of being photographed with Hollywood royalty.

Nicole Kidman with Lion co-star Dev Patel who is next to Mel Gibson, in front of Ryan Gosling. Credit: AP

La La Land topped the list of nominations after achieving 14 nods, a record only equalled by "All About Eve" and "Titanic." The modern musical romance has swept film fans off their feet and has already set a Golden Globes record with seven wins.

Emma Stone with Matt Damon and Natalie Portman at the Oscars Luncheon. Credit: AP

Its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are also up for best actor and best actress awards at the prestigious ceremony, which will this year be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Natalie Portman with her baby bump is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Jackie. Credit: AP