  1. ITV Report

Queen boards train from Norfolk after traditional break

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The Queen has made her journey by train back to London following her traditional winter break at Sandringham.

Dressed in a lime green coat and colourful headscarf the monarch boarded her train at King's Lynn station, Norfolk.

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Traditionally the Queen spends Christmas and the new year period at her private Sandringham estate.

This winter there were concerns as Her Majesty suffered from a heavy cold which forced her to miss church over Christmas, however she appeared to be in good health today as she made her way back to London.

Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

On Monday, the head of state made history by becoming the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne.