- ITV Report
-
Queen boards train from Norfolk after traditional break
The Queen has made her journey by train back to London following her traditional winter break at Sandringham.
Dressed in a lime green coat and colourful headscarf the monarch boarded her train at King's Lynn station, Norfolk.
Traditionally the Queen spends Christmas and the new year period at her private Sandringham estate.
This winter there were concerns as Her Majesty suffered from a heavy cold which forced her to miss church over Christmas, however she appeared to be in good health today as she made her way back to London.
On Monday, the head of state made history by becoming the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne.