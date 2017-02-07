Two men hunted by police over 'tirade of anti-Semitic abuse' on tram

Two football fans are being hunted by police after footage emerged of a group chanting anti-Semitic abuse on a tram.

A number of men were filmed singing racist slurs in the packed carriage, with one heard confronting the person recording them.

The footage was filmed by a passenger on the Etihad-bound tram from Piccadilly in Manchester, believed to be heading to Manchester City's match against Tottenham Hotspur, at 5.10pm on January 21.

Manchester Police released CCTV images on Tuesday of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Boyce said: "The tirade of abuse that was chanted has immensely impacted not only the people at the match, but members of the wider society and we will do everything in our power to make it known that hate crime is absolutely unacceptable.

"If anyone recognises the men in the images, I'm strongly urging you to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

A 59-year-old man has been interviewed under caution.

Manchester City Football Club has condemned the "disturbing" behaviour and encouraged its supporters to help the police with their investigations.