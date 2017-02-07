Ukraine on brink of more fighting and tension is high, OSCE warns

The front line in eastern Ukraine is on the brink of more outbreaks of fighting despite the lull of the last few days, according to a senior international monitor.

Alexander Hug, of the OSCE special monitoring mission to Ukraine, spoke to ITV News in the town of Avdiivka, which was subjected to heavy shelling last week as Ukrainian government forces clashed with Russian-backed separatists.

The sound of artillery fire could still be heard across Avdiivka today, but the intensity of the fighting has diminished. Power has been restored to most of the town, averting a growing humanitarian crisis.