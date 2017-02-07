Vaping is 'far safer' than smoking cigarettes

Vaping has been endorsed by health experts after the first long-term study of its effects in ex-smokers.

After six months, people who switched from real to e-cigarettes had far fewer toxins and cancer-causing substances in their bodies than continual smokers.

Nicotine patches also appeared to be far safer than tobacco products, according to the analysis of saliva and urine samples.

Experts hope the findings will reassure would-be quitters who have been confused by mixed messages about the safety of e-cigarettes.

Some previous studies suggesting that vaping is as harmful as smoking have little in common with real-world experience, it is claimed.

The new findings also show that to be safe it is necessary for smokers to switch over completely to e-cigarettes or nicotine replacement therapy.

Study participants who failed to make a clean break still had significant amounts of tobacco-related toxins in their saliva and urine.