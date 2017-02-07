Weather: Mostly cloudy with some rain and showers

Today: Cloudy in the east, with some outbreaks of rain, drizzle and some hill snow in Scotland. A cold start further west with frost, fog and icy patches, brighter spells later. Showers in the west, sometimes heavy with hail and thunder.

Tonight: Low cloud and outbreaks of rain, drizzle and hill snow persisting in the east with some hill fog. Clearer skies further west allowing for localised fog patches and widespread frost.

Wednesday: A cloudy day for many with some outbreaks of light rain in the east. A chillier start further west with some isolated fog patches and icy stretches, with sunny spells.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: A generally cold, dry and cloudy spell of weather for many, with some brighter spells in the west. Widespread overnight frosts with wintry showers affecting the east. Breezy at times.