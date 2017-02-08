- ITV Report
A cold easterly wind gives a bitter end to the week
A cold easterly wind will become established across the UK over the next 24 hours which will turn any rain increasingly to sleet and snow - particularly across eastern parts and to higher ground. The best of the sun and slightly less cold temperatures will be across far western areas - elsewhere, a mostly cloudy picture prevails. By the end of the week, daytime temperatures for everyone will not rise far above freezing accompanied by a bitterly cold easterly wind.